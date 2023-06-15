Work progresses on The Lakes Way, Rainbow Flat

Motorists driving along The Lakes Way near Rainbow Flat are advised to plan extra time for their journey as working on the intersection with Chelmsbrook Driver is underway.
In this next stage of work, traffic will be reduced to a single lane for 5-10 days.
Traffic lights will be operating overnight and traffic controllers in place through normal working hours.
"We thank the community for their patience as we create a safer and smoother surface on this busy stretch of road," MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Robert Scott said.
"We are endeavouring to complete this stage as quickly as possible."
This project is part of MidCoast Council's $100 million road program to improve roads, which is partly funded by the NSW Government: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news/News-releases/100-million-package-to-improve-roads-across-MidCoast
To stay up to date with roadworks across the region, go to the live traffic website www.livetraffic.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.