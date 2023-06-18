Black Head ocean pool closure

Black Head ocean pool will close for upgrades to the area surrounding the swimming facility.
Work will take place from this coming Monday, June 19 until Friday, June 23 weather permitting.
The pool will be fenced off for concreting and painting work.
This will prevent further deterioration of the pool surface and improve the look of the pool.
Black Head ocean pool is one of two popular ocean baths on the Mid-Coast local government area, attracting thousands of both local families and visitors throughout the years.
"Maintaining iconic assets such as our ocean baths is important to our community, we want them to be around for many years to come," MidCoast Council community assets manager, Rhett Pattison said.
"We're doing the necessary maintenance in the quiet winter period, so as to reduce the impact on pool users as much as possible," Mr Rees said.
The Black Head Ocean Baths include 30 metre training pool and children's swimming area.
Entry is free, with the Black Head Pool maintenance committee accepting voluntary contributions via a donation box.
During the temporary closure, the surrounding amenities will still be available for use, including the picnic tables, amenities block and playground.
