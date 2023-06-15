13cabs and the Perks of Being a Taxi Driver

Many more aspiring workers are considering taxi driving as a viable career option.

This is branded content.

We live in a fast-paced world, one that demands a lot of us, and requires us to rapidly move from place to place. It's no wonder then that the world of taxis and driving services has grown dramatically through the years, with many people opting for taxi services rather than the expense and hassle that can often come with vehicle ownership.



This has led many more aspiring workers to consider taxi driving as a viable career option as, especially in areas with high demand and/or low competition, there is a lot of potential for flexibility while still maintaining a stable, competitive income.

This is where companies like 13cabs have stepped up to the plate, providing aspiring taxi drivers with the chance to own their own small business under the 13cabs banner.



So, with that in mind, what are the perks of becoming a driver, and what do you have to look forward to if you choose to start your own taxi business?

Flexibility of schedule

One of the most immediate and obvious benefits of being a driver is that you have a completely flexible working schedule. Rather than your traditional 9-5, those that drive taxis tend to have a schedule that is entirely dictated by them.



If you feel like you work better at particular times over others, or you have obligations that keep you busy during the day, then driving a taxi service may be the right step for you.

Driving is a very social profession

When driving, you're meeting a large number of people on a day-to-day basis as you travel, and this means you're constantly getting to know different people and broadening your understanding of the world.



Not every person is going to want to chat, but the fact that you get to meet so many people and get an insight into so many different lives is going to be a massive boon for the more socially-minded among us.

Simple, stress-free service

For the most part, driving is a straightforward job and one that it's easy to become fully immersed in. As long as you're good at navigation and driving, working with a taxi service takes a lot of the hassle out of earning a good income.



You don't need any prior higher education qualifications, you don't need to be worrying about a dozen different tasks at once. All you need is a love of driving, a good track record, and a valid license.

Becoming a small business owner with 13cabs

Are you thinking of buying a small business or starting one? Being an owner of your own 13cabs taxi gives you the flexibility to work when you want and earn what you need.

With 13cabs you get the backing of Australia's largest taxi fleet and regularly booked work via an app, website, and call centre.

What do you need to work with 13cabs?

To become a 13cabs driver, you need to meet specific requirements, such as being at least 21 years old, having a valid Australian driver's license, excellent driving skills, knowledge of the city's roads, and the ability to provide excellent customer service.

13cabs can handle all aspects of your new small business from securing finance to finding a vehicle and insurance, the first step is to apply online.

Building a small business with 13cabs, especially with the 13cabs app feature, MyDriver. The feature allows drivers to build a portfolio of repeat passengers who enjoy their service.



It essentially allows drivers to build their own list of clients, allowing them to build their own small businesses, with the backing of a nationally recognised brand.

Why choose 13cabs as a taxi driver?

As a taxi driver, choosing the right company to work with can be crucial for the success of your small business. 13cabs offers a great opportunity for small business owners due to its large customer base and strong brand reputation.

What are the requirements to become a taxi driver with 13cabs?

You will need to have a valid driver's license, a clean driving record, and a taxi license in the state or territory where you will be operating. To get going, apply online.

What are the benefits of working with 13cabs?

Working with 13cabs offers many benefits to taxi drivers. Firstly, you will have access to a large customer base, which can help you generate more income.



The company also offers a range of support services to help you run your business, including marketing, customer service, and booking management.



Additionally, you will have access to the latest technology, including the 13cabs app, which makes it easy for customers to book your services.

The road to becoming a small business owner isn't always an easy one, but there are ways to make it significantly easier. Working with an established taxi company will provide you with a strong foundation and basis to start building up your business on your time and on your schedule.

