Legacy Centenary Torch Relay to light up Taree

To commemorate 100 years of Legacy, the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay began in Pozières, France on April 23, 2023 with an official opening ceremony.
From there it travelled to Belgium and on to London before arriving in Australia where it is undertaking a six-month journey visiting all Legacy Club locations around the country, before culminating in Melbourne.
The relay comes to the Manning Valley on Saturday morning, July 8 with a commemorative ceremony at the Cenotaph at Wingham Memorial Town Hall, where the torch will be presented to the local Legacy club.
The torch will be driven to Taree and dropped off at the Taree Aquatic Club (Sailo's). The Taree leg of the relay starts at 10am, and seven Taree people selected to be torch bearers will relay the torch down Victoria Street to the Cenotaph at Fotheringham Park for a memorial service. It is anticipated the torch will reach Fotheringham Park at 10.35.
One of those members of the Taree Legacy Lauren Club taking the torch is Judith O'Farrell.
"I'm quite proud to be chosen", Judith, who is 80 years old, said.
"I became a member of Legacy after my husband died, and he's been dead for 21 years, and I was always proud of being part of Legacy."
Another Laurel member taking part is 90-year-old Margaret Goodacre.
As they relay is divided into seven sections, no-one has to walk too far.
Once the Taree service is completed, the relay entourage will then drive to Forster and assemble at the Little Street Memorial. From there 14 local residents comprising of Legacy widows, Legatees, former Legacy wards and friends of Legacy will walk Relay the Torch over the bridge to Lone Pine Park Cenotaph in Tuncurry, where a final memorial service will then take place.
A function will be held following the service at the Tuncurry War Memorial Hall.
If you wish to help in a volunteer capacity on the day with such roles as registration desk, relay position marshals, general help, or bus driver contact Legacy on 0478 076 774 or 0412 655 451.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 is being sponsored by Defence Health.
To date torch bearers have raised over $180,000 for Legacy. Donations allow Legacy to keep the promise to veterans' families. To donate visit https://legacy.com.au/donate.
It was a promise from a soldier to his dying mate "I'll look after the missus and the kids", one that has been revered since the first Legacy Club was established in Melbourne in 1923.
Legacy is one of Australia's oldest and most trusted charities. For the past 100 years Legacy has supported the families of those who gave their life or health for our country.
