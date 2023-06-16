OLD Bar Pirates enjoy a two point lead and an unbeaten record heading into the second half of the Group Three Rugby League season.
The Pirates are two clear of premiers Port City courtesy of the hard earned 22-10 win at Port Macquarie in the last match. However, co-captain-coach Mick Henry said it's way too early to start talking about the minor premiership heading to Old Bar.
The Pirates also met Port City at Old Bar in the final game before the playoffs kickoff.
"There's still plenty of footy to be played yet,'' Henry warned.
"We have some tough games coming up. Things like injuries can also play a part.''
The Pirates head to Wauchope to meet the beleaguered Blues on Saturday. Henry will miss the clash due to work commitments that he said will impact on his second round appearances. Prop Jared Wooster is also unavailable.
Zac Butler will come off the bench to start in Henry's hooking spot. Henry said the coaching staff are keen to increase Butler's minutes on the field.
James Handford is also available and will start from the bench.
"James also wants to ramp up his number of games,'' Henry said.
Henry said the Pirates made it hard for themselves in the win over the Breakers by again making too many errors.
He also conceded that the Breakers weren't at full strength.
"But to go to Port Macquarie and come back with two competition points - we'll take it every day,'' he added.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
