Great results for Manning and Flamin' Dragons regatta

Updated June 15 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
Manning Dragon Boat Club paddlers at the Wauchope regatta - (back) Kay Piggott, Rylie Campbell, Paul Frankham, John Roetman, Scottie Kearin, Warren Blanch. Second row: Trish Paff, Ron Claxton, Kim Creighton, Jo Harris (regatta coach), Dennis Yea (regatta manager), Meaghan ORiley, Helen Claxton, Kim Frankham, Whady Jarosz, Wayne Sullivan. Front: Narelle McKay, Judi Poole, Wendy Weller, Angela Callaghan, Andrea Manticas, Mel Turner, Wendy Orman, Cheryl Pickard, Geoff Reay. Absent Sonya McCully.
MANNING River Dragon Boat Club travelled to Wauchope to contest the the annual Flamin' Dragons Regatta and were successful in gaining a trophy and individual medal in every event they competed.

