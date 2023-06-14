MANNING River Dragon Boat Club travelled to Wauchope to contest the the annual Flamin' Dragons Regatta and were successful in gaining a trophy and individual medal in every event they competed.
The Dragons contested the 2km, an event they had been training for every session since the Kalang regatta.
Manning finished second to Newcastle City and beat 12 other teams in what was a great performance.
After hitting some shallow water on the second leg they fought back and came home with an amazing result.
On Sunday Manning won the opens 10 team with seven men and three women from a field of 11 other highly competitive crews. Manning mixed, comprising seven men and 13 women came third from of 13 and the women's 10s boat also came third behind Kempsey and Hunter River.
Another highlight was the accreditation of one of their own as a Level 2 sweep.
Meaghan O'Riley had been training for six months to become a sweep, doing sessions with turns, parks, backwards work and capsize drills.
She was assessed on the weekend by Merche Benson, assistant Northern Region assistant sweep coordinator.
Merche took Meaghan through all the theory and practical parts of the test to ensure she was up to being the boat captain during club and regatta sessions and races.
Meaghan passed with flying colours and the club is very proud of her resilience and enthusiasm.
Manning Dragons are delighted by the results and put the success down to hard training, commitment and team work.
They currently train four times a week and are also hosting three trainings a week for the Northern Region national paddlers who are preparing for the world championships in Thailand in August.
Regatta coach and sweep, Jo Harris was thrilled with the performance.
The Manning River Dragon Boat Club hope to attract more like-minded community members to the Learn2Paddle Program starting Saturday, July 8 at 8.30am at the Manning River Sailing Club (Manning River Dragon Boat Club headquarters). The program will run for four Saturdays in a row.
Prospective paddlers should contact Sandie on 042 114 645 or head coach, Wendy on 040 7543 813. The Manning River Dragon Boat Club are keen to build their numbers as they head for nationals next April in Perth.
