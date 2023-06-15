Manning River Times
Important game for Taree City Bulls

By Mick McDonald
June 16 2023 - 9:00am
Five-eighth Nathan Maher will be Taree City's first choice goal kicker in the absence of Nav Willett for Sunday's clash against Macleay Valley at the Jack Neal Oval.
TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard will instruct his players to "get into the grind early" in Sunday's vital Group Three Rugby League clash against Macleay Valley at the Jack Neal Oval.

