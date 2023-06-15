TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard will instruct his players to "get into the grind early" in Sunday's vital Group Three Rugby League clash against Macleay Valley at the Jack Neal Oval.
Hazard wants the Bulls to shut down Macleay's dangerous free-flowing attack.
"We can't let Macleay get away from us like we did in the first round,'' he said.
"When their type of footy comes off they score tries quickly and we have to stop that.''
The Bulls, Macleay, Port Sharks and Wingham are all locked on six points heading into the second half of the season. Taree plays Macleay and Port Sharks in the next fortnight and are coming off a win over Wauchope last start.
"If we can pinch two wins in the next two matches it will hold us in good stead for the back end of the season,'' Hazard said.
"So these are important games.''
The Bulls will again be without goal kicking fullback Nav Willett, who took a heavy knock in the kidneys against Old Bar on May 27. He probably won't be back until the round nine clash against Port City.
"We won't be rushing him back, his health is more important,'' Hazard said.
Taree had goal kicking problems in the 32-10 win over Wauchope last match, landing just two from seven attempts. It didn't matter so much then, but Hazard agreed turning four points into six could be more vital this week.
He said five-eighth Nathan Maher will probably be the first option.
"He kicked well at training, but missed a couple in the match,'' Hazard said.
Prop Matt Taupe landed a towering conversion from near the sideline just before fulltime against Wauchope in his only attempt for the day.
"Matt's one-from-one, he kicked that one pretty well but he does spray them around a bit,'' Hazard laughed.
"We might give Nath the shots from close and Matt the one from out wide.''
Hazard said the Bulls will have to improve on what he described as a scrappy effort against Wauchope a fortnight ago.
WAUCHOPE'S Colleen Lardner has been suspended for six games in the aftermath of the brawl in the Mid North Coast women's rugby league game against Wingham at Wingham on May 13.
Lardner took an early guilty plea on a striking charge. She is the fourth player to be suspended from the match, following Wingham's Tahee French (29 matches), Nyoka Dumas (six matches) and Wauchope's Dominique Lardner (two matches).
Colleen Lardner, French and Dumas were sent off with Dominque Lardner cited.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
