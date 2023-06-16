There are only a couple of weeks to go before the challenge to raise $3000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
Three women will shave their head if they raise the $3000 on June 25 at the club. Those three women are Alicia Morris, Olivia Miller, and Lea Shaw.
Monies will still be accepted up to June 30. The club staff will be wearing pink and colouring their hair pink.
The following is a letter of request that Lansdowne woman Stephanie Henderson has sent to Transport NSW to change a speed zone to 50kph through the village, from the rail crossing to the south all through Cundle Road to the sign north of the village over the bridge.
Stephanie feels that if we all band together, and make submissions, we hopefully will succeed before a serious injury/accident occurs.
Stephanie wrote as follows:
"I live on the northern edge of Lansdowne village, just before the northern bridge and the end of the gazetted speed zone. Currently the speed zone is marked as 60 on the through road which is listed as Cundle Road through the village. Side streets are zoned as 50kph, and the northern bridge advisory is 55kph.
However, traffic is routinely roaring through town, doing closer to 80kph, including gravel trucks with two units, and B doubles. A young boy is wheelchair bound and must be pushed to school by a parent, along that road as there is no footpath or kerbing and guttering.
I am concerned that children will be severely injured or killed by the speed demons.
Additionally, when the trucks barrel through town, they make such a racket that you are unable to hold a conversation even indoors until they pass.
Neighbouring villages such as Coopernook have a gazetted speed of 50kph and Coopernook is on the same road further north on the road between Taree Airport and the highway.
To conclude, I am asking for:
Please can this be actioned before that is a fatality!
Sincerely,
Stephanie Henderson"
The Upper Lansdowne Hall committee has another great evening of entertainment on Saturday, June 17 when Wild Thyme will be appearing.
They perform with influences from the cutting edge of bluegrass, to the toe tapping swing and jazz gigs of a bygone era, the spellbinding dance music of European folk traditions, a healthy scoop of contemporary pop sensibility, and the artistic confidence to explore creative freedom in innovative ways , these three women bring it all back home with an infectious joy of music, a pinch of sass, lots of laughter and a rare and disarming authenticity.
So, get those dancing shoes ready and head to the hall for a fun night that the hall committee have promised that you will enjoy. You can tale along your own drinks and snacks or purchase the hall's tasty homemade snacks and drinks. The night commences at 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.