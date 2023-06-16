Manning River Times
National Breast Cancer Foundation fundraiser at Lansdowne bowling club

By Margaret Haddon
June 16 2023 - 10:00am
Alicia Morris, Olivia Miller, and Lea Shaw
There are only a couple of weeks to go before the challenge to raise $3000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.

