MANNING Ratz will have a point to prove in tomorrow's Lower North Coast Rugby Union match of the round against a resurgent Forster Tuncurry Dolphins at Ratz Park.
The Ratz produced a lamentable effort last match when thrashed 40-5 by Wauchope Thunder at Wauchope. That was their last match as it was followed by the bye then the general bye for the long weekend.
"The break did us some good, we had a few players carrying injuries,'' club president Steve Rees said.
The loss to the Thunder was the club's heaviest since the 2019 grand final. Rees figures the best way for the side to prove they are genuine premiership contenders would be to produce a strong showing against the Dolphins this weekend.
Rees said the Ratz will boast a power pack on Saturday.
"But we'll have to cobble together a backline,'' he said.
"We have a halfback and plenty of wingers but not much in between.''
He said Elliott Lewis will handle the fly half responsibilities and has been given the vote of confidence by the coaching staff.
After an indifferent start to the season the Dolphins have strung together three successive wins, including a last-start success against Thunder. This was Wauchope's first loss for the year.
"Forster's going great, it's good to see,'' Rees said.
The women's 10s game to start at 1.45 will feature two in-form sides, Forster and the Ratz. These teams appear to be the main opposition to Gloucester's bid to win the premiership.
Thunder will be at home to Wallamba in the other game.
