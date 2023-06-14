A former Taree resident has alerted us to the fact that some residents of the Mid Coast may have money sitting unclaimed in the West Australian Treasury.
Vern McKay left Taree back in 1981 and moved to Perth. While living here he had been heavily involved with Taree Basketball Association, where he is a life member.
Vern points out that Western Australia, like all states, has unclaimed monies legislation that requires monies unclaimed for 10 years or more to be transferred to the state government to hold. The information is held on a publicly accessible register:
"When the WA Government recently advised that there was around $100 million held unclaimed, I was surprised to see that there are several hundred amounts held for people from Taree (170), Wingham, Chatham, Forster (180+), Tuncurry (44) and surrounds," Vern said.
"Oxley Island even rates a mention.
"Why would the WA Government hold unclaimed monies for someone with a Taree address?
"Simply because the majority of monies relate to unpaid dividends on shares in companies based in WA. I recognise some of the names, but sadly, some are no longer with us."
