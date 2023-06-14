Manning River Times
Mid Coast residents listed on Western Australia unclaimed money register

Updated June 14 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Shutterstock picture

A former Taree resident has alerted us to the fact that some residents of the Mid Coast may have money sitting unclaimed in the West Australian Treasury.

