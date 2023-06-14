Manning River Times
Home and away for Old Bar's overseas players

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 14 2023 - 1:00pm
John Stanley has been one of Old Bar's impressive overseas contingent this season.
OLD Bar's overseas contingent will head home on Monday (June 19) for a short stay, but co-captain-coach Mick Henry assured they'll be back to complete commitments in the Group Three Rugby League season.

