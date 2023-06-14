OLD Bar's overseas contingent will head home on Monday (June 19) for a short stay, but co-captain-coach Mick Henry assured they'll be back to complete commitments in the Group Three Rugby League season.
"We play Wauchope on Saturday and then they'll shoot home for a few days,'' Henry said.
"But they'll be back here before our next game.''
Henry said that had they gone home last weekend - when there was no football - it would have meant another trip before the grand final.
"We stretched them out as far as we could and after that they'll be right to stay until the end of the season,'' he said.
Henry explained that they must return home intermittently as part of the terms of their visas.
"That's the case at the moment,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.