FORMER Newcastle Knight Nathan "Ross Dog" Ross has played his last game for the Wingham Tigers in Group Three Rugby League.
Scans on a knee he injured while getting coffee in his home town of Newcastle last week revealed that Ross has injured his ACL and fractured his tibia.
"He's gone for the season,'' a disappointed Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins confirmed.
Collins said he isn't 100 per cent sure how Ross sustained the injury, although he understands it involved buying coffee, texting, colliding with a wayward dog and possibly a skate board.
"It's a massive blow for us,'' Collins said.
"But we have to stop making excuses. We'll make do with what we've got and we're virtually back to the side that made the final last year.''
JJ Gibson will drop back from centres to cover for Ross. Fullback is his preferred position.
"Because he lives in Newcastle, Rossie only trains one night a week with us and JJ trains at fullback when Rossie's not there,'' Collins explained.
"I don't think we'll lose that much in attack, but Rossie does a lot of tough carries coming out of our end. JJ looks pretty sharp at fullback.''
The Tigers are on six points along with Port Sharks, Macleay Valley and Taree City and met Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday at Tuncurry. The Hawks are fresh from a morale boosting win last start over Macleay. Wingham will also be without experienced second rower Joel Kleindienst, who has a back injury.
In some good news, winger Liam Phillips, who has dabbled in triathlons, returns and he'll slot onto the flank this week. He was a regular in first grade last season.
"He'll be handy and he's as fit as,'' Collins said.
Kyran Bubb also returns on Sunday and Collins hopes the rest of Wingham's wounded will start to trickle back in the next month.
"We should have everyone back by round 10 or 11,'' he said.
He warned the Tigers won't be taking Forster lightly.
"They'll be on a high and they're at home,'' he said.
"AJ (Davis) has a great kicking game - he kicked us off the park in a game last year. We need to win; all our games are important from here in.''
Port Macquarie will tackle Port City on Saturday at the Port Regional Stadium in the other round eight game this weekend.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
