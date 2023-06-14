Exceptional was the only way to describe this year's Great Lakes Automobile Club's flagship event, Motorfest.
The weather was exceptional, the crowds were exceptional and the cars were exceptional filling every display space possible, club president, Ron Pulling said.
"It was a great turn-out," Mr Pulling said.
Held on Sunday, June 11 at John Wright Park, Tuncurry the event attracted thousands of spectators, both young and old, all eager to cast their eyes over more than 300 vehicles of all ages, makes and sizes.
Bikes, cruisers and vehicles came from Taree, Port Macquarie, Sydney, the Central Coast and Maitland along with a collection of 28 prestigious Morgan cars and representatives from the Pontiac car club, which has branches across the State.
The event was supported by displays from emergency services personnel, ambulance, SES, and the RFS.
Confessed 'car nut' and Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson officially declared this year's event open.
"It's so exciting to see a record number of people walking through the displays supporting this wonderful annual event," Ms Thompson later posted on her Facebook page.
The day-long event raised more than $2500, which was donated to Great Lakes Palliative Care Support.
