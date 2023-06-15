Tinonee Public School
Well the School's Athletics Carnival went off with a bang held on Tuesday, June 6 at the Tinonee Sports Oval. Some great results were achieved by the students who participated in everything from running races, relay races for both juniors and seniors, ball games and the ever popular tug-o-war.
Results for shot put and long jump events will be held at the school grounds and those students who made the Zone team will be honing their skills for the event which is to take place early in term three .
Gollan House took out the senior captain ball with second going to Dean. Chapman House were the winners in the junior captain ball with Dean House again placing second.
The mixed junior relay 4x50m was won by Chapman and Dean placing second.
The mixed senior relay 4x50m was won by Dean and second going to Gollan House.
The tug-o-war winners were Gollan House with Dean second, Wynter third and Chapman fourth.
A big thank you from canteen supervisor Michelle to all who supported the popup oval canteen who helped with the barbecue and serving the students who refreshed themselves after their great efforts.
Plans are well in hand for the Spring Fair planned for Sunday, September 10 and the call out goes to parents who would like to assist in its organisation. This will be a major fundraiser for the school and it has been some time since a venture has been held.
Hall meeting
The monthly meeting of the Tinonee Hall committee was held on Wednesday morning with the dedicated members attending. Bookings have been consistent and help with the running and maintenance of the premises. Several new items have been recently purchased including new inside heaters replacing the six that have done good service for many years.
New members or interested community residents are welcome to come along to help with this valuable organisation that has served the community for well over 110 years. Contact president Jan Hayden or myself for further information.
Congratulations
Congratulations to friend and fellow Wingham CWA member Jacqueline Hyde who received an OAM for her services to women, the CWA and the community in the King's Birthday Honours. Jacqueline is one of those ladies who just gets on and does the job without fuss.
Another Wingham mural
Well done to Tinonee resident Ron Hindmarsh who has done another great series of murals which have recently been placed on the frontage of Ashlea Road shop in Isabella Street. They show a time line of history and are a delight to view.
Also congratulations go out to Jillian Oliver who is currently completing her set of murals depicting local Wingham points of interest on the inside front wall of Wingham Newsagency. I noticed them last week when they weren't quite finished and I am looking forward to viewing the finish effort. Another talented lady in this field who is also a member of Art and Soul.
