MANNING 's Lara Watts and Priya Bourke have been named in the NSW Country women's hockey team to play in the Australian Country Championships in Shepparton in August.
Both were members of the NSW side that lost the final to Queensland in Western Australia last year. NSW went through the championship unbeaten before falling to Queensland in the decider.
This year's championship will be played from August 5 to 12.
Former Manning junior, Kurt Walters, has been named in the NSW under 18 boy's squad. Walters now lives in Newcastle.
Meanwhile the Manning senior and junior competitions resume after a break for the June long weekend.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
