Priya Bourke and Lara Watts selected to play for NSW Country women's hockey team

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:00am
Priya Bourke playing for NSW Country last year.
MANNING 's Lara Watts and Priya Bourke have been named in the NSW Country women's hockey team to play in the Australian Country Championships in Shepparton in August.

Mick McDonald

