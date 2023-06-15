AVA Gillard admits she feared her hopes were fading as the names of the players selected in the NSW Primary Schools girl's basketball side were being read out.
A squad of 10 was selected to go to Perth for the Australian championships to be played from August 19 to 28 in Perth.
Ava was a member of the state championship winning Hunter side at the NSW titles at Tamworth.
She thought she'd played well enough to come under consideration for a berth in the state team, but knew it wasn't a given.
Players were announced randomly and not in alphabetical order but as the process went on, Ava started doing the maths and realised her chances were diminishing.
That was until the 10th and last spot and she heard "Ava Gillard, Taree West".
"I wasn't feeling too good after they'd named the first nine players,'' she said.
"But then I heard my name and I felt pretty good. I can't wait to go now.''
Ava is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Hunter went through the championship unbeaten, downing the highly rated Sydney North 33-28 in a tightly contested final to claim the gold medal. This is Hunter's first success in the event and it was also Ava's debut at state championship level.
Ava, who played centre or power forward, won the coach's award for her efforts.
"At the start (of the tournament) I wasn't too sure how I'd go,'' she said.
"So I just went out there every day and tried to do my best.''
She scored her share of goals in the championship, but added that her role is more in defence/rebounding.
She heads to Penrith for a three day camp with the state squad in the next school holidays. Ava is one of just two Hunter players named in the NSW team.
NSW is traditionally one of the stronger states at the nationals and Ava hopes this trend continues this year in Perth.
The 12-year-old is now a veteran of six years of basketball, which is something of a family sport, with Ava's dad, elder sister and younger brother all playing.
She plays in the Taree under 14s competition and has been a stalwart in the Taree Tornadoes representative sides for the past five years.
This year Ava's in the Tornadoes under 14s squad and they're currently second in the North and North Eastern Conference that started in March. The final round will be played this weekend before the finals in Tamworth get underway.
Ava's dabbled in couple of other sports, but says basketball is her number one.
"I enjoy playing in competitions with my friends,'' she explained.
"I just love it.''
