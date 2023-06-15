Manning River Times
Ava Gillard named in NSW PSSA basketball side

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 12:00pm
NSW PSSA basketball representative Ava Gillard is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner.
AVA Gillard admits she feared her hopes were fading as the names of the players selected in the NSW Primary Schools girl's basketball side were being read out.

