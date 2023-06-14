MEC's new studio space a boon for Taree Eisteddfod

This year, for the first time, organisers of the Taree and District Eisteddfod had the use of the new Beryl Jane Flett Studio in addition to the main stage at The MEC.
Taree and District Eisteddfod Society president, Tim Stack said the use of the studio was a boon for the Society.
As well as being used for the Instrumental and Piano sections, the theatrette was also used as an extra changing room/warm up space for the dance section. Marquis are traditionally erected outside on the dance weekend for performers to change in, so the studio was a safer and cleaner option.
"It was a wonderful, wonderful asset for us. As much as anything it's keeping the children safe," Mr Stack said.
Children using the studio were able to access the main stage at The MEC via a short covered walkway behind the scenes.
"It means you can get from the studio into the green room at The MEC and then you can bounce straight up to the stage. So basically we've got this huge resource sitting there for our dance section," Mr Stack said.
In addition, the society did not need to hire up to 10 portaloos, as they usually do on the dance weekend, as there are ample toilets inside the studio.
Use of the studio for Eisteddfod, however, was not without its teething problems.
At one stage, both the main stage and the studio were in use for different sections. However, it was pointed out that some of the performers are double or triple "threaters", that is, they compete in two or three different sections, and it could present a problem if they needed to be in two different spaces at once.
The community choir night, adjudicated in the Instrumental Section, had a problem with acoustics. The curtains covering the walls in the studio were not pulled back, muffling the sound so choristers could not hear the choir or accompaniment, and lighting made it difficult for the musical directors to see their music.
However, these aren't insurmountable problems. Mr Stack suggested the Eisteddfod could look into the idea of moving the choirs to the Vocal Section or School Choirs Section as a possible solution.
All in all, though, Mr Stack said having the studio at their disposal was a great success.
"We were very pleased overall with it. It's a good resource for the community," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.