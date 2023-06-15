A series of free workshops for teachers of learner drivers will be held in Gloucester, Forster and Taree during June as part of MidCoast Council's road safety program.
These free workshops have been designed by Transport for NSW to provide support on how to give lessons that are structured and effective.
RELATED: Motoring News
The tips provided help reduce the stress of teaching a learner driver. They also help the instructor become more aware of passing on safe driving habits, which can last a lifetime.
The two-hour workshops will be held in three locations.
The workshops will include tips on how to use and complete the learner driver log book as well as important safety information.
Workshops in all locations will commence at 6pm and light refreshments will be provided.
"Parents and carers are often the primary instructor for a learner driver," MidCoast Council's Road Safety Officer, Chris Dimarco said.
"As many can attest, it's not an easy role."
It's essential to book your spot. Visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges/Road-safety-programs, email road.safety@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 7955 7372.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.