Council providing free teachers of learner drivers workshops

Updated June 15 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:00pm
MidCoast Council's teaching a learner driver workshops help the instructor pass on safe driving habits that can last a lifetime. Photo supplied.
A series of free workshops for teachers of learner drivers will be held in Gloucester, Forster and Taree during June as part of MidCoast Council's road safety program.

