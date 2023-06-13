An Iconic Performer Down Under: Speculations Rise on Beyoncé's Return to Australia

Let's delve into the potential Australian cities and venues where the queen of R&B might choose to perform. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Many Australians are panging with jealousy as they watch the unrivalled Beyoncé captivate audiences with her Renaissance World Tour overseas. And while it remains uncertain whether she will pay us a visit or not, if Beyoncé announces an Australian tour, where could we expect her to play?

The recent surprise selection of Perth as the exclusive Australian tour stop by Coldplay has left Aussies in a state of uncertainty about what to expect from top-tier performers. Fortunately, we residents of the Manning River region can take comfort in knowing that Sydney is on the star's radar, especially with the annual cap on concerts at Allianz Stadium set to lift soon.

But as for our other major cities, where an international artist deems worth a visit when they venture down under can be pretty unpredictable.

As we eagerly await the news that could send shockwaves through the Australian music scene, let's delve into the potential Australian cities and venues where the queen of R&B might choose to perform based on her past tours.

The Beyoncé Experience Tour (2007)

It's hard to know what Aussie cities are at the top of Beyoncé's mind for 2023, but her previous tours do nod to her favourite spots.

On her first tour ever down under in 2007, the Beyoncé Experience Tour followed the release of her second solo studio album, "B'Day", and made waves across both Eastern and Western Australia (WA).

"B'Day" was a commercial success and spawned several hit singles. "Deja Vu" featuring Jay-Z and "Irreplaceable" became international hits. Other singles from the album include "Ring the Alarm", "Get Me Bodied", and "Upgrade U". During The Beyoncé Experience Tour, she performed songs from this album as well as selects from her first solo album, "Dangerously in Love", and iconic tracks from her time with girl group Destiny's Child.

This tour solidified Beyoncé's status as an entertainment powerhouse and set the stage for her future ventures. She visited five major Australian cities in 2007: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. She performed at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, Sydney's then Acer Arena (now Qudos Bank Arena), the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, and the Burswood Dome (now RAC Arena) in Perth.

I Am... World Tour (2009)

In 2009, Beyoncé came to mostly the same Australian destinations in her I Am... World Tour, where she once again hit all the same venues in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide - but skipped Perth.

This tour showcased her incredible vocals and dazzling stage presence. This tour was in support of her third studio album, I Am... Sasha Fierce, which featured hits like "If I Were a Boy", "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)", "Halo", and "Sweet Dreams", and showcased Beyoncé's dual personality concept between herself and her Sasha Fierce alter ego.

Mrs Carter Show World Tour (2013)

It's been a long wait for Aussies since Beyoncé last brought her show to Australia on her remarkable Mrs Carter Show World Tour in 2013. This run was in support of her fifth studio album, Beyoncé, which was released unexpectedly in December 2013, partway through the tour. However, the tour was named after her married name, referencing her husband, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

When the tour started, she was still riding the success of her 2011 album, 4, which included hits like "Run the World (Girls)", "Best Thing I Never Had", and "Love on Top". The release of her self-titled album introduced a variety of new songs into the tour's setlist.

Beyoncé once again showcased her incredible stage presence and extravagant production - further cementing herself as a star beloved by Aussies and the rest of the world. This time around, she went back to WA for a show at the Perth Arena, along with routine visits to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide.

Given the immense popularity and demand for Beyoncé's live performances in Australia, it's highly anticipated that she would choose the same major cities once again for her upcoming tour.

We can assume the next Beyoncé's next lap across could see stops made at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and the Adelaide Oval. Given the high capacity needed to meet the demand for a show like Beyoncé's, these are likely the contenders to witness the powerhouse's performances if she visits us on her Renaissance World Tour.