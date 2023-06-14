Manning River Times
Applications open for Australia Post's 2023 Community Grants program for mental health projects

June 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Applications have opened for Australia Post's 2023 Community Grants program, which funds community-led, local projects that connect individuals and communities to improve mental health and mental wellbeing.

Local News

