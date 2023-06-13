As work on the Forster Surf Life Saving Club-house progresses, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie, surf club officials and building contractor, AE Edwards Construction visited the site for an update on the project's journey.
And, according to construction manager, Richard Cross, the project was expected to be finished ahead of schedule.
Dr Gillespie was joined by new building committee chair Ron Hartley, committee member Dave Keating and administration branch director and patrol captain Brian Wilcox along with AW Edwards regional manager, Kimbal Dunham and construction manager Richard Cross.
Dr Gillespie was particularly interested in the construction technique, especially in the use of screw pile foundations which provide a solid base on which to form the footings.
The AW Edwards officials told Dr Gillespie the screw pile foundations consisted of long, hollow screws that were twisted into the ground using a hydraulic torque motor mounted on a small excavator.
Once in place, the screws were filled with concrete to provide the strength to support the building above.
These screws have been made from durable galvanised steel and aluminium, which makes them resistant to rust and other environmental factors.
Dr Gillespie was also informed that, when dealing with some sand, the screws have been anchored into the soil beneath the sand which gives maximum loadbearing potential.
During the meeting, Di Prinzio Concreting workers were pouring working slabs throughout the site.
Mr Dunham said the next steps would include Hogan Plumbing Group putting all the under-slab drainage and services in place, the removal of surplus unsuitable fill material and the remains of the old concrete access ramp.
He also mentioned that the footing reinforcement was being tied together for placement within the formwork with the projection of having the slab in place by the end of the month, slightly ahead of schedule.
