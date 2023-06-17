Top shelf motoring museum to our south

I HAVE been to many motoring museums all over the world, but during our recent southern holiday we visited in my opinion the very best.
MOVE - Museum of Vehicle Evolution - is on the very top shelf of world motoring museums.
It contains cars, trucks, buses, motor cycles and bicycles, radios, televisions and a 9000 piece collection of clothing dating back to the arrival of the First Fleet.
You can learn about the legends of the road transport industry and their machines in the Kenworth Dealer Pavilion's "Avenue of Legends."
MOVE also includes:
The collections are displayed in a contemporary and interactive exhibition space.
You can drive a truck in the simulator or try your hand on a Penny Farthing bike.
This is a museum for your bucket list. Situated at 7723 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla (Shepparton), Victoria 3631.
It's open seven days a week, 10am to 4pm.
Road Rambling presents motoring news every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM.
You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook.
