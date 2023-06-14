The beach scraping undertaken at Old Bar by MidCoast Council last month has resulted in a significant volume of sand being placed against the fore dune which should provide a buffer against big tides for some time to come. This is the second time that this has been done in recent years, the first in 2018.
Parents should discourage children from playing on the dunes because of danger to them and the damage to the dunes.
Work has started on Mud Bishop's park.
Stonework has been added to restrict vehicles to the road and prevent destruction of grassed areas; fixing of turf; dead trees removed and other trees mulched.
Although the depth of the lagoon varies, it still allows access for kayaks and other shallow bottom boats at high tide.
Craft at Old Bar's next meeting on June 21 is the last for term 2. We then break for the school holidays and resume on July 19.
The workshop planned is papercraft. We will be using the Sissix machine, die cuts, stamps and papers, making cards with Jan and Joy. Please bring plain card or cardstock, glue, double- sided tape and any embellishments you would like to add to your creations.
