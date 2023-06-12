Manning River Times
Great win for Group 3 under 13s

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
GROUP Three Junior Rugby League's under 13 representative team beat South Sydney Juniors for the first time in five years in the annual fixture played at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.

