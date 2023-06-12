GROUP Three Junior Rugby League's under 13 representative team beat South Sydney Juniors for the first time in five years in the annual fixture played at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.
The matches have a history dating back 28 years.
Group Three 13s won 18-14.
Jack Wilson scored two tries, while Bobbi Mendham and Cam Risely also crossed. Tobias Rowlett landed a goal .
"It was a terrific day and its fantastic that Souths do this trip every year to Groups Two and Three,'' Group Three representative coordinator Jon Jess said.
"It gives the local boys such a boost and does wonders for the local league community. Thanks to all involved especially the Forster Hawks who always do such a good job hosting.''
