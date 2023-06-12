Paul Collett is Gloucester's first recipient of the new King's Birthday honours, having been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to medical administration.
For the physician and one time Sydney boy who became a long term Gloucester resident, the award is an acknowledgement of a lifetime of service within the healthcare sector.
While he has been a doctor for more than 40 years, things could have been quite different for the Sutherland Shire lad who, midway through an engineering degree, had what he referred to as "a lightbulb moment."
"I was two years into engineering at uni and swapped over into medicine," Dr Collett said.
And so engineering's loss became rural medicine's gain.
After graduating from the University of NSW and doing his hospital training at St George, Paul came to Gloucester as part of the rural rotation component of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners training program.
"Even in the mid '70s they couldn't get doctors to live in beautiful country towns like Gloucester, but I said 'yeah' and came up for a year - and I'm still here 40 years later."
Throughout his career Paul has had roles with Rural and Remote Medical Services (medical adviser), NSW Rural Doctors Resource Network (medical adviser), Far West NSW Medicare Local (director and chairman of board) and Western NSW Primary Health Network (board member), among others.
Throughout his career he's been involved in facilitating medical care and services to many in remote locations, providing invaluable assistance to those in need. Not that he is one to view his accomplishments in self-aggrandising terms.
"I don't know who put in the application for this, I'm pleasantly surprised that someone has thought me worthy of it but at the end of the day, whilst I was pretty passionate about what I did, I was just doing my job really," Dr Collett said.
