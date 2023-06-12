A quick glance through Jan Irvine's impressive resume could leave the casual observer exhausted.
Jan has so many 'fingers in the proverbial pie", the list would take up an entire issue of the Great Lakes Advocate.
Yet, Jan has managed to raise a family, work in family businesses, and put an equal amount of time into volunteering, community groups and service clubs.
"Everybody needs a hand," Jan said from her Forster home.
"You do not volunteer for any reward; the reward is volunteering and making a difference to somebody's life," she said.
After months of keeping a secret, Jan earlier this morning was able to let her family and friends know she had been welcomed into a unique and distinguished group of people after receiving an Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours.
And, this modest tireless community work continues to feel humbled by this prestigious recognition.
"There are so many mums and grand-mums doing a lot of the same things I've done over the years," she said.
"And, you don't do these things alone; they (fellow volunteers) make it possible."
But, Jan is saddened and disappointed by the growing decline in the volunteering ranks.
"There seems to be a whole generation of volunteers lost.
"All those things I have been involved in, they are the most wonderful group of people and friends."
You don't do these things alone; they (fellow volunteers) make it possible.- Jan Irvine OAM
A long-time member of Quota International, Jan and her fellow members were instrumental in getting the life-saving Tele Thrombolysis service for stroke patients at Manning Base Hospital, Taree.
The district governor at the time, Quota raised a massive $20,000 in just 12 months for the service.
"That's what a group of women can do."
Jan also was supported in her quest to raised funds for flood and drought relief by fellow Forster Tuncurry members.
"Quota is about giving a part of yourself; the time and energy you give them is cherished."
After being diagnosed with breast cancer more than 20 years, Jan was a founding member of support group Breast Friends.
And, once again Jan put aside herself and helped with fundraising and promotional events, including the successful Relay for Life.
"They were a tremendous help," she said.
"I would encourage anyone who has had cancer to join.
"You are not compelled to talk about it, but it is a support group and I needed support at the time."
As would be expected, Jan has been recognised many times for her contribution to the community, receiving the 2017 NSW Premier's Award for community services, which she said was one of her greatest.
But, being named 1980 Greater Taree City Council Citizen of the Year was one of her most memorable she said.
"It was a more personal award; it was what I had done myself.
"It gave me great personal satisfaction."
A keen seamstress, Jan has used her skills behind the sewing machine making clothes for youngsters throughout Asia and Africa for the Samaritans Christmas Boxes Appeal.
Last year she made more than 200 items from donated pieces of fabric.
"People are so very generous."
One year Jan's supply of material had almost dried up.
A small shout-out to fellow Golden Ponds (retirement village) residents resulted in an overwhelming donation of quality and colourful fabrics.
Later today Jan, her constant companion, biggest supporter, and proud husband of more than 60 years, Alf, three children, seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, and partners will toast her honour with a celebratory brunch.
Just briefly, Jan has been a member of or donated her time to Quota International Forster Tuncurry, Taree and Port Macquarie for 40 years, she was a founding member of Forster Probus in the late 1990s, Breast Friends, Forster Uniting Church, Golden Ponds outings officer, Forster high and public schools, TRAC Port Macquaire, Women are Great in 88 and an area debate adjudicator.
Her awards and recognition include the Premier's Award, Myall Lakes Community Service Award, Greater Taree City Council Citizen of the Year, and a finalist in the Great Lakes Council Australia Day Citizen of the Year award.
But, that's only a snippet of what this incredible woman has done, and the accolades she has and will continue to receive from a grateful community.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.