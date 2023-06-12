Former NSW Nationals deputy leader and Cessnock councillor John Turner said he would share his King's birthday honour with his family on Monday.
The 84-year-old was involved in politics for much of his working life after graduating from Aberdare Primary School and Sydney Grammar School in the 1960s.
He was elected to Cessnock council in 1980 while working as a solicitor in the Hunter then entered state Parliament as Member for Myall Lakes eight years later.
He spent 23 years in state politics, rising to deputy speaker in the lower house and occupying 12 shadow ministries.
He was the Nationals' deputy leader from 1999 to 2003 and was campaign director for the federal seat of Lyne in 1996 and 1998 and for Paterson in 1993.
Since leaving Parliament he has chaired a taskforce reviewing the Local Government Act, acted as administrator during the merger of MidCoast Council and chaired 10 coalmining consultative committees.
He was appointed chair of the Hunter branch of federal government agency Regional Development Australia in 2018, a position he still holds.
He also sits on a Hunter expert panel advising the NSW government on applications from mining towns to the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.
Mr Turner, who lives at Salamander Bay, said his Order of Australia Medal was a welcome but unexpected honour.
"I'm proud to receive the award. It's a great honour," he said.
"I don't know who nominated me, but I'm very honoured that they thought of me."
He said the OAM was "more of an award for my family". "I think it refers to my parliamentary duties and some other work I've done since that time," he said.
"I spent a lot of time away from my family and during that period of time having a large regional electorate and having to travel, I think it's one we'll celebrate as a family."
Mr Turner said his family had been involved in community service for a long time.
"My brother and I learned how to do community duties from our father, who was incredibly involved in the community, particularly in Cessnock," he said.
"I'm happy to continue doing what I can. I'm no spring chicken any more, but, if I can put something back, I'll do it."
He said the highlights of his political career were being appointed deputy speaker and being elected six times in Myall Lakes.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
