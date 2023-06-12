Manning River Times
Taree Lifeblood celebrates regular donor on National Lifeblood Week

June 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Gayle Bowman was celebrated by Taree Lifeblood for her 300th blood donation. Picture supplied
It takes an extraordinary person to save lives, and this week in Taree, our amazing locals will be celebrated for being the Lifeblood of the community.

