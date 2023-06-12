Taree Lifeblood celebrates regular donor on National Lifeblood Week

It takes an extraordinary person to save lives, and this week in Taree, our amazing locals will be celebrated for being the Lifeblood of the community.
These are the blood and plasma donors, who are among Australia's half a million donors being recognised this National Blood Donor Week (June 12-18) for their lifesaving efforts.
Gayle Bowman is one of those being thanked, having given 300 donations of plasma and whole blood which have helped save the lives of up to 900 patients.
"I know there is always a big demand for blood so I have made donation part of my routine. It's not a hard thing to do and it can save many lives" says Gayle
As part of National Blood Donor Week, Lifeblood has teamed up with Australian-based illustration brand, Min Pin, to create a limited-edition bandage, which will be rolled on to the arms of donors who donate at Lifeblood donor centres throughout June.
Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison said this month's bandage is a colourful flock of birds flying high together, which is symbolic of our community of blood and plasma donors.
"Birds of a feather save lives together, and we're calling on everyone to join our flock of lifesavers this National Blood Donor Week and receive a new limited edition Min Pin bandage," Ms Harrison said.
"With one in three of us needing blood or blood products in our lifetime, donors like Gayle can't do it alone.
"Taree Donor Centre needs 200 additional donors to join their ranks over the next year.
"Taree Donor Centre will be adding alternate Friday opening to its hours from Friday 21st July to help accommodate our donors," Ruth Harrsion said.
Download the Donate Blood app, call 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au to book your donation.
