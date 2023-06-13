Manning River Times
Triumphant return for Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival

By Julia Driscoll
June 13 2023 - 7:00pm
"I couldn't be happier with the event, the turnout, the weather, it was all fantastic."

Local News

