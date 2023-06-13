Triumphant return for Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival

"I couldn't be happier with the event, the turnout, the weather, it was all fantastic."
So said Brendan Parker from 2BOB Radio organiser of the Taree Envirofair and Multicultural Festival held on Saturday, June 3.
It's been four years in the making. The last Envirofair was held in 2019. Two years of COVID and last year's weather making the ground too soggy to walk on meant the event hasn't happened for a good while and Brendan wasn't sure how many people would turn up, given the long hiatus.
However, even though COVID still did take a toll, with five food stalls and a coffee cart pulling out at the last minute, the 2023 Envirofair rivalled the biggest one yet, with everyone reporting it was a busy day.
"We were very happy with the turnout at any rate, and of course, we're extremely happy with the glorious weather that we were given," Brendan said.
"Everyone that turned up had a lovely day. All stallholders, they had a great day, even those that didn't have a great monetary day, they still had a great day. So that was wonderful to hear.
"The musos who were on stage or thought it was sensational."
Yorgo, leader of the Balkan Boogie Band who came up from Sydney to play at the Envirofair, told Brendan they hadn't been to a festival in years that had a "vibe" like Envirofair.
"He said it was just such a encouraging and welcoming feeling that he had from the crowd. He didn't know what to expect. Because when you go to regional areas, you don't know how your group will be taken. He was just so overwhelmed with the feeling that he got from the crowd and people coming up afterwards and telling him what wonderful music they'd made, how they made them feel like dancing," Brendan said.
Musicians were encouraged to play their own original music, as 2BOB likes to highlight their talent.
"It was a real privilege to be able to offer that to them. And it was wonderful to see it's so well received by the people listening."
