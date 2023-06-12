Work on Scotts Creek Bridge, Mitchells Island will resume on June 19, with traffic lights and single lane traffic conditions reinstated.
MidCoast Council's contractor is planning to work on pier three from June 19 for about two months, weather permitting.
These works are part of the next stage of repairs, which involve strengthening the load bearing connection between the bridge girders and piers by installing steel support beams on the underside of the bridge.
"This remediation work is necessary to ensure this 1960s bridge can continue to provide safe access to Mitchells Island," director infrastructure and engineering services, Robert Scott said.
"The main issue is the design of the structure which distributes loads from the girder to the piers over a small contact area.
"Remediation work is focused on strengthening the load-bearing capacity of the bridge."
The second stage will involve additional strengthening works and concrete repairs to protect the structure.
