Work on Scotts Creek bridge will resume on June 19

June 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Work on the third pier of Scotts Creek bridge starts later this month. Picture supplied
Work on Scotts Creek Bridge, Mitchells Island will resume on June 19, with traffic lights and single lane traffic conditions reinstated.

