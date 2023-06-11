Throw away the image of all CWA members being little old ladies who bake scones.
Jacqueline Hyde of Taree has been awarded an OAM in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List for service to women. And all of that service has been through the CWA in one way or another.
Jacquie, as she is known, did not believe the email notifying her of the honour was real.
"I'd thought at first it was a joke. You get so much rubbish on your computer. I checked it about six times before I realised it was real."
Growing up in Pilliga NSW, Jacquie went to university to become an industrial chemist. She was one of four girls in a class of 44 students. She really wanted to be an engineer, but back in 1948. women could not be engineers.
Prior to that, she'd already had a big job. She was nine years old when war broke out and her father enlisted. While doing correspondence school, she had to help out with the family sheep property, all 5500 acres of it.
"At 10 I was the head stockman and I knew how to run the property," Jacquie said.
At 28 years old, she moved back to the farm with her husband, and they took on the running of the property.
And it was in 1954 she joined the Pilliga branch of the CWA.
"Of course, my mother was a member of the CWA, everybody was," she said.
During her time with the Pilliga branch, she held the role of president in 1960, 1964-1965, 1977 and 1983; secretary from 1974-1976 and again in 1985, treasurer from 1990-2001, and cultural officer in 1987-1988.
She also held office in the Barwon Group, a vast area which comprises branches in Pilliga, Burren Junction, Collarenebri, Walgett, Wee Waa and Lightning Ridge. She was president of the group from 1968-1970, and secretary from 1974-1975.
She was also the delegate to the State Executive Committee from 1969-1971.
"When I was executive, everybody assumed I would go on to be State president but that's when the wool crash happened, and we were simply woolgrowers," Jacquie said.
"Financially our woolshed dropped to one third of what it had been the previous year. So I was financially unable to go on.
"A couple of years later, Neville Wran became Premier. He had a big majority in Parliament, but he had very few rural people. And he formed a Rural Advisory Committee."
Jacquie was selected to be the CWA's representative on that committee, and she was the only female on it.
being the only woman all of the time, they allowed me to press for all sorts of things for country women.
"After the State government's advisory folded, Professor Warren Musgrave, who had been the chair, was also the chair of the Kellogg Rural Adjustment Unit and he advised me to become a consultant of that. When the Kellogg money ran out, the government funded us to keep it going."
It is her positions on those committees that stand out most to her in her voluntary "career" with the CWA. She says she loved it purely because it was a service to women and children.
"In those situations, being the only woman all of the time, they allowed me to press for all sorts of things for country women," she said.
"I fought for things like mobile breast clinics, anything that related to rural women. And it was just part of my life to try and help everybody else."
Awards and recognition she received over the decades include receiving her CWA 50 Year Medallion in 2004, Life Membership of Associated Country Women of the World in 1950, and Group Life Membership of the CWA in 1978.
Upon moving to the Manning Valley in 2002 she joined the Wingham branch and on her first day was elected secretary, a position she held until 2005.
It was while in Wingham Jacquie found fame, with her picture of the front of the 2017/2018 Taree and Wingham Yellow and White Pages, and a copy of the recipe for her famous quandong pie inside.
Telstra, in partnership with the CWA, wanted to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of the CWA, its love of food and find the Undiscovered Baking Legends around the State.
Now at 93 years of age, while still a member of Wingham CWA, it is her first branch that still feels like most home for her. She makes a yearly pilgrimage to Pilliga to visit.
"Country people are different. Barwon group are a family. We love each other, we really do. We get together and since I've lived here it's just been beautiful to step out of that car and be hugged and kissed when I get there," Jacquie said.
And while she's there, she always goes on a hunt for quandongs for her famous pies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
