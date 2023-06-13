Manning River Times
Manning Base Hospital ED worst in Local Health District for starting treatment on time.

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
June 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Manning Hospital emergency department. File photo.
Manning Hospital emergency department. File photo.

Two reports have recently been issued showing Manning Base Hospital's emergency department is one of the lowest performing EDs in the Hunter New England Health District (LHD).

