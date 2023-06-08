My clandestine backyard buddies

I recall bandicoot traps in my grandmother's backyard in Queen Street, Wingham. I was only little but I recall a wooden box with some sort of spring mechanism, not designed to kill but merely capture (or maybe that was me being niave). I remember her determination at ridding her large backyard of the native animals. Maybe they took a liking to her sweet peas, of which she was very protective. I've come across a page on the NSW Environment page giving advice on how to get rid of bandicoots. My grandmother would have approved.