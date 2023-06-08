My clandestine backyard buddies

Something is digging up our lawn. Over the past couple of weeks, scores of small divots have appeared
If we were in the UK, voles and moles would be top of the list. That was my first Google search. Then I refined it to search for Australian culprits.
Bandicoots top the list. I haven't spotted one yet and thankfully my three cats haven't brought one home as a trophy. During the drought we found one unfortunate baby bandicoot in our pool which was only about two-thirds full at the time because of water restrictions.
My son tells me he's come across bandicoots while trying to spot foxes. He says they don't burrow but lay in shallow toughs in the grass, so I guess they would be easy prey.
I recall bandicoot traps in my grandmother's backyard in Queen Street, Wingham. I was only little but I recall a wooden box with some sort of spring mechanism, not designed to kill but merely capture (or maybe that was me being niave). I remember her determination at ridding her large backyard of the native animals. Maybe they took a liking to her sweet peas, of which she was very protective. I've come across a page on the NSW Environment page giving advice on how to get rid of bandicoots. My grandmother would have approved.
If it's not bandicoots, it could be echidnas, which we have seen around, or cicadas, or spiders, or lizards, or rats, of which we have numerous.
But personally I'm hoping it's bandicoots. They're native and not as pushy as rats which appear to think they have a place in our home. You can probably guess I'm not fastidious when it comes to my lawn.
Happy gardening and have a great (long) weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.