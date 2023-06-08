Manning River Times
Home/News

Roadworks on Wherrol Flat Road

June 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadworks on Wherrol Flat Road
Roadworks on Wherrol Flat Road

Roadworks are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 13 along Wherrol Flat Road, Wherrol Flat and continue for about two weeks, weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.