Roadworks on Wherrol Flat Road

Roadworks are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 13 along Wherrol Flat Road, Wherrol Flat and continue for about two weeks, weather permitting.
These works will provide much needed repairs to the road surface and drainage between Bimbadeen Road and Little Run Road.
Road users can expect minor delays. Traffic control will be in place.
These roadworks are part of MidCoast Council's $7.5 million roads program. This program is aimed at reducing maintenance costs and preventing roads from failing.
For the full list of roads in the program, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
