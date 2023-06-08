WINGHAM rugby league fullback Nathan Ross will have scans on Friday to determine the extent of a knee injury he sustained during the week, apparently while walking his dog.
"He's done a MCL,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"We're hoping it will be a grade 2 but that'll still keep him out for six weeks.''
Ross, a former Newcastle Knight, joined the Tigers this season. He travels from Newcastle to train and play.
"He had his best game of the year when we beat Port last weekend,'' Collins said.
This continues Wingham's wretched run with injuries this year.
Tim Bridge, Kyran Bubb, Michael Rees, Fletcher Lewis, Nathan Campbell, Blake Fraser and now Ross are all out of action and will be sidelined for the immediate future.
Campbell hasn't played a game due to an Achilles problem while Bridge damaged his ankle in the first 15 minutes of the opening game.
The Tigers play Forster-Tuncurry next Sunday at Tuncurry. There's no football in Group Three this weekend.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
