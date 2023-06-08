Manning River Times
More injury problems for Wingham

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:00am
Nathan Ross in action for Wingham earlier this season.
WINGHAM rugby league fullback Nathan Ross will have scans on Friday to determine the extent of a knee injury he sustained during the week, apparently while walking his dog.

