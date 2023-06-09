Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning in division II for state women's hockey championship

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Country under 21 representative Lara Watts will play a key role for Manning in this weekend's NSW championships at Narellan.
Australian Country under 21 representative Lara Watts will play a key role for Manning in this weekend's NSW championships at Narellan.

MANNING coach Janine Watts was yesterday still looking to boost numbers for the squad to play in the women's NSW hockey division II championships at Narellan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.