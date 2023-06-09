MANNING coach Janine Watts was yesterday still looking to boost numbers for the squad to play in the women's NSW hockey division II championships at Narellan.
"At this stage we only have one reserve,'' Watts said.
The squad is made up entirely of players from Tigers and Sharks. Manning has drawn Pool B, which Watts said will be the stronger of the two.
Watts only took over the coaching role this week when Adam Birkefeld was forced to drop out due to work commitments.
"We're up against Central Coast (1), Sydney East (1), Dubbo and Lithgow. They're all going to be good,'' she said.
Manning was promoted to division II following the withdrawal of two associations.
Manning is permitted to draft former local players now living outside the area and Watts was on the phone yesterday to see who might be available.
Watts said she'll have the nucleus of a formidable side but unless they can get more players, fatigue and injuries are going to be an obvious concerns.
Abby Watts goes into the championship after a gruelling schedule playing in State combined high schools trials with Hunter this week.
"If we don't get any injuries I think we'll go alright,'' coach Watts said.
"But it is going to be a big ask.''
Lara Watts is expected to press strongly to retain her place in the NSW Country women's side to play in the Australian Country Championships in Victoria this year. Watts toured Indonesia with the Australian Country under 21 team in January.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
