MANNING will lack cohesion going into the NSW men's field hockey championships in Newcastle this weekend.
Coach Scott Harry has been forced to sign-on reinforcements from Newcastle to complete the 16 strong squad.
"We had the bare 11 who play here and we had a final training run this week,'' Harry explained.
"Connor Smith, who lives in Newcastle but has been playing in Chatham, texted me this week and said he's right. He'll have a couple of mates with him to help us out.''
The side suffered a blow this week when Brady Cross was forced to withdraw after injuring his knee in state combined high schools trials. Cross captained Manning to win the NSW under 18 division two championship earlier this year.
"He's one of our best defensive players,'' Harry said.
A number of under 18s will step up to the senior side this weekend, including Jayden Manusu and Lachlan Harry.
Coach Harry said Manning will face a stern test first-up against Newcastle and added they're in a tough pool.
"New England's there as well and they're usually strong,'' he said. "But once we get into it we'll be fine.''
The top two teams from the pool will move through to the finals on Monday.
Manning has played division III in recent seasons but were promoted to division II when Port Macquarie-Hastings withdrew.
NSW Country sides will be named at the conclusion of the championship. Meanwhile, Manning players Leo Allan and Rian Watkins have been named in the NSW under 16s squad.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
