Natural disasters, rain contributes to roads strategy delay

The preparation of a roads strategy has been delayed by the difficulty in obtaining up-to-date condition information, MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott said.
Mr Scott was answering a question with notice from Cr Peter Epov at the May ordinary meeting seeking an update on the status of a roads strategy proposed by council in early 2022.
The strategy was to come into effect in early 2023 to address the region's failing road network, Cr Epov said.
In response to the natural disasters in previous years and significant wet weather periods, the majority of major road authorities have been seeking updated condition data for their road network, Mr Scott said.
"With limited suppliers in the market, this has created a backlog."
Following an onsite survey last year, undertaken by the council contractor, data for the sealed roads (about 50 per cent of the network) was received at the end of March 2023.
"Through auditing and verification of the data, we identified 124 kilometres of data that had been corrupted at some stage and would require resampling," Mr Scott said.
"The respective roads have been resurveyed and we anticipate receiving the full data set by the date of this council meeting.
Through auditing and verification of the data, we identified 124 kilometres of data that had been corrupted at some stage and would require resampling.- MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott
"We also expect to receive the unsealed road condition data within the same timeframe.
"Interrogation and analysis of this information is a vital step to inform further development of the strategy.
"Work on revaluing the assets has progressed as far as possible and is ready to be completed once the final condition data is received and verified.
"We have developed a condition deterioration model that is currently undergoing the process of being validated.
"Once the final condition data is available we will be able to start running various maintenance and renewal funding scenarios to determine the impact on the condition of the network over time.
"Considering the project is critically dependent upon obtaining current condition data and the experience to date, it would be of no benefit to define a detailed timeframe for completion at this time.
"However, allowing for internal consultation, draft strategy preparation and public engagement, a completion date of December 2023 for adoption of the strategy by the council is anticipated."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.