Winning the Roma Liggins Perpetual Scholarship was on Taree musician Riley Brown's bucket list, and this year he was able to tick it off.
The scholarship is the biggest award of the annual Taree and District Eisteddfod. It gives the recipient a cash prize of $1500, and the winner's name inscribed in 24 carat gold leaf on the honour board at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
It is getting his name on the board Riley says he is happy about.
"It's the amount of work that it's taken to get there," he said.
"I've lost count of how many sections I've played in. I think I was eight when I started and some years I would compete in 22 separate sections. It's recognition for ALL of that. I know a lot of great musicians who have their name on the honour role and now I'm there too."
Not only did Riley take out the big prize this year, but he also won a $750 Smile Scholarship, was the winner of the Piano Intermediate Championship, winner of the Instrumental Senior Championship, was the Piano Age-Aggregate winner; the Aggregate overall winner, plus took out six other first places.
Riley is no stranger to doing well at the annual Eisteddfod; he has a list of accomplishments as long as your arm.
He has won his age Instrumental Championship every year for the past eight years; four Smile Scholarships, four Denva Bird Memorial Scholarships, a Richard Crook Scholarship and two Canteen Scholarships.
Riley is in year 11 at Taree High School and is not only getting ready to start studying for the HSC, but is preparing for his AMusA exams for both piano and clarinet.
"It's a lot of work but the music is great to play," Riley said.
As well as piano and clarinet, Riley also plays saxaphone, and picked up the bass guitar a couple of years ago for fun.
I spend more time listening than physically practising. Listening is vital.- Riley Brown
"I think I want to do more with that. I really love jazz fusion players like Wooten, Fourplay, Yellowjackets, Cory Wong, Miller, Wulfpeck. I listen to heaps of that stuff. That's where the great players are. I spend more time listening than physically practising. Listening is vital."
In fact, it was meeting American bassist (Victor) Wooten at Lizottes in Newcastle recently that is the highlight of his life so far.
"That was so epic. That room was full of great musicians at the top of their field and they were all on their feet at the end. Technically the Wooten Brothers are the best. Maybe the best that has ever been. They have grown up playing music since they were virtually babies so they know what each other are going to do before it even happens. And musically they are simply magic. Brilliant," Riley enthused.
As for what's next for Riley, he has more items on his bucket list to get ticked off. Getting his AMusA exams out of the is the first.
"And then I just want to see where this takes me. I want to play live more with as many good musicians as I can. Long term, I don't have anything set in place. I'm happy just to see where it leads," Riley said.
He's intending to study jazz at the Conservatorium of Music in Sydney when he feels he's ready.
