JOEY Burgess has done just about everything in football.
She been capped for Australia on 40 occasions and was a member of the squad that played in the 2007 World Cup. Burgess won an A-League Women's premiership with the Brisbane Roar and also had stints with Sydney FC and Western Wanderers. She's also an Australian futsal representative, where she's also played in a World Cup.
And on Friday, June 23 her career will take another turn. The 43-year-old will break retirement to play for Taree Wildcats in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's competition. It's a safe guess to say she'll be the first Matilda to ply her trade here. And she can't wait.
"A friend in the team invited me to be come and play,'' she explained from her Singleton home.
"I said 'alright, I'll come and have a kick around. It sounds good'."
Burgess hasn't played since 2018 when she turned out for New Lambton in a Northern NSW competition.
"I did my knee, my ACL for a third time,'' she explained.
"But the knee's all good now and I'm looking forward to getting active again.''
Burgess insists she won't be a fly-in-fly-out player for the Wildcats.
"I'm going to have a training run before hand and I'll play every fortnight until I go on holidays in July for six weeks. Then I hope to play all the games in that time frame,'' she said.
"I'll try and get to training as much as I can. It's a bit of travel but that's okay, I don't mind travelling.''
Burgess said she knows "bits and pieces" about the Southern League, where games are played on Friday evenings. All 13 teams involved are from the Manning-Great Lakes.
The Wildcats are seventh on the ladder on 11 points with two wins, two draws and two losses from six outings, so they're still in the hunt for a finals spot. They've scored nine goals, but conceded 18.
Wingham Warriors lead the pointscore on 18.
"I'm looking forward to putting the boots back on, having a run and helping the other players out,'' Burgess added.
"I think it's about going out there and having some fun. I've really missed playing.''
She expects to start in the midfield.
"But I'll play wherever I can help out,'' she said
Burgess said it's too early to say whether she'll be back in 2024.
"I'll see how it goes,'' she said.
"If I enjoy it, I might come back next year, who knows? At this stage I'm just really looking forward to having a game."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
