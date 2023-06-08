BRIDGIE'S on a junket and Mick McDonald's worn out from asking too many questions.
And with no Group Three footy this weekend, On The Bench will be benched for this week. The majority of players are looking forward to a free weekend and so are the On The Bench hosts.
However, the weekly segment with Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald that looks at all things Group Three Rugby League among other issues will return next Friday on the Manning River Times Facebook Page.
This will be just in time for Bridgie to give his thoughts on the upcoming State of Origin II and his thoughts on NSW's chances of squaring up the series by beating Queensland at Suncorp.
Incidentally, last weekend's segment where Old Bar's Kurt Lewis was the special guest broke all previous box office records.
This means Lewis is almost certain to be back again before this season is through.
On The Bench is back next Friday on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm.
