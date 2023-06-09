Manning River Times
Barrington resident to teach children in Cambodia

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 9 2023 - 12:00pm
David McGovern is heading back to Cambodia to serve as a volunteer English teacher for the children of Safe Place Mission. Photo supplied.
David McGovern is heading back to Cambodia to serve as a volunteer English teacher for the children of Safe Place Mission. Photo supplied.

"Don't ever doubt your capacity to make a difference because somewhere in the world, somebody needs what you have to offer and I just happened to have found my answer to that question."

