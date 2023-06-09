Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is urging all residents to check their home's smoke alarms are in working order this winter by testing the devices.
It is part of the service's Winter Fire Safety campaign to avoid deaths and injuries during the upcoming colder months.
There were a record 16 deaths due to structure fires in NSW last winter, 12 of which have been deemed 'preventable' by FRNSW.
A total of 87 people were injured during the 895 winter fires in 2022.
According to Taree Fire Station commander Peter Willard, the colder months can be the most dangerous.
"It's a common misunderstanding that we have less fires in winter, it's actually the opposite, we have many more structure fires," Commander Willard said.
The reasons for this seasonal spike are thought to be the increased time spent indoors along with the greater usage of heating devices and clothes dryers.
(Using outdoor heating and cooking equipment) inside is extremely dangerous. You can put your whole family to sleep and they'll never wake up- Commander Peter Willard
According to FRNSW, the best precaution is to have a working smoke alarm.
"Working smoke alarms save lives and sadly, complacency can be deadly," FRNSW Commissioner, Paul Baxter said.
"If you're not regularly checking that your smoke alarms are in working order, you're putting your life and the lives of your loved ones at risk."
FRNSW also advocates for having an escape plan, discussed with and known to all who are living at the residence. Chimneys and flues should be cleaned regularly, with a fire-screen placed in front of fires to protect your family.
Heaters should be regularly checked for possible faults and outside heating or cooking equipment should never be used inside the home.
"Outdoor heating and cooking equipment is not designed to limit the amount of smoke and poisonous gases they give off because they're for outdoors and therefore well ventilated," Commander Willard said.
"To use them inside is extremely dangerous. You can put your whole family to sleep and they'll never wake up."
