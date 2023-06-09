MANNING Sport Awards organisers have added a new category for next year and rebadged another.
The inaugural awards were conducted at Club Taree in April. Among the highlights was the naming of the 63rd Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year, won by world endurance motor cycle champion Wil Ruprecht from Mitchells Island. Ruprecht is currently in Europe defending his championship. There were six finalists for the award, the most prestigious in Manning sport.
The Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame was also resurrected as part of the program.
Taree-born squash great Kasey Brown became the first inductee into the hall of fame since 2010. The hall of fame was initiated by the former Greater Taree City Council in 2000.
Two new awards were introduced, the junior sportstar of the year, won by athlete Ivy Hoadly, and the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport. This went to Manning Hockey stalwart Tony Lewis.
"We made a promising start this year, now we want to continue to build on that for the future,'' Manning Sport Awards committee chairman Garry Stephen said.
He said under the plan there will be one induction into the hall of fame each year in conjunction with the award night.
Negotiations have already started with the 2024 inductee and an announcement is expected soon.
Mr Stephen said the junior sportstar award will now be known as the Kasey Brown Perpetual Junior Sportstar of the Year.
"Kasey started playing squash in Taree as a junior where she won nationals titles and rose from here to play on the world tour and represent Australia,'' Mr Stephen said.
"After she retired from the tour she returned home and is now heavily involved with coaching juniors - and not just in squash, with rugby league and surf lifesaving as well. We think it's fitting to name the award in her honour.''
Kasey was the 30th winner of the Manning River Times Sportstar of the Year.
A new category - all abilities - will be included next year. As is already the case with the junior sportstar and the McCrindle Medal, nominations for this category will come from the general public.
Finalists for the sportstar of the year come from the Manning River Times-Iguana weekly sport award winners, although nominations would be accepted.
Mr Stephen said it is planned to hold the 2024 awards function in March, with Club Taree again the venue.
He expects nominations for all categories to be open later this year through the award's Facebook page.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
