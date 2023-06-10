MATEMATICALLY, Forster-Tuncurry could still play semi-finals in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
The Hawks defied form and logic last weekend to upset Macleay Valley 28-16 to post their first win. This followed a horror start to the year for the club.
Saturday's victory came on the back of three successive 60 point thrashings, where each game was called early when the NSWRL's Mercy Rule was invoked. The club had to forfeit reserve grade twice due to a lack of players, caused in the main by injuries and suspensions.
However, the Hawks were close to full strength last Saturday and were playing at home for the first time in a month.
The team, that included AJ Davis, Riley Glover, Ashton Hilder, Liam Simon and Beau Lowry, dominated the shell-shocked Mustangs from the kickoff. If they can keep that squad on the park for the remainder of the year the Hawks won't be easy beats.
There's no football this weekend in Group Three and the competition will move into the second round when play resumes. The Hawks are now just four points off the top five and have a string of second round games at home.
The competition ladder reads Old Bar on 12, Port City 10, Wingham, Macleay Valley, Port Macquarie and Taree City all on 6. Forster follows on 2 with Wauchope 0.
Old Bar's win over Port City at Port Macquarie last Sunday leaves the Pirates the only unbeaten side in the competition. The Pirates will now target the minor premiership and a home major semi-final.
Old Bar will also enjoy the luxury of playing the Breakers at Old Bar in the second round.
It would take a major calamity for either Old Bar or Port City to miss a finals berth. That leaves Wingham, Macleay Valley, Port Sharks, Taree City and possibly Forster chasing the final three positions.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said after the bruising win over Port Sharks last Sunday at Wingham that he expects some of his injured brigade to start returning soon. However, since then it has been revealed that fullback Nathan Ross could be out for six weeks.
Taree has a favourable draw in the second round with home games. However, a 60 point loss to the Pirates a fortnight ago leaves their points differential at -4, meaning the Bulls can't afford another heavy defeat as the differential could determine the final five placings.
Macleay's loss to the Hawks could also come back to haunt them.
Last weekend was something of a milestone in Group Three. The four northern clubs played the four from the south. Southern clubs won all four first grade matches and that certainly hasn't happened in recent times, if ever in this era of northern domination.
