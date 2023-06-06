What meats are most popular in Australia?

We embark on a journey to discover the meats that reign supreme in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

The cuisine of Australia is hard to define as the country is a melting pot of cultures, traditions and foods, but one thing all citizens of this country can agree on is their love for meats.



It is not only the barbecue that is a time-honoured tradition but dishes involving other meats such as seafood you'll find common on the plates of many in this country.



In this article, we'll embark on an enlightening journey to discover the meats that reign supreme in Australia and offer some insight into the culinary significance and dishes available.

Beef types and popular cuts

When comparing popular meats around the country, beef stands tall as the unrivalled king with almost all Australians incorporating it as a staple in their diets. This may be because the quality and flavours are so high from the vast grasslands and sustainable farming practices in the country. It's very rare to see family gatherings during the holiday seasons that don't incorporate at least one beef dish into the equation.

The ribeye steak

While some of the most popular cuts of beef include porterhouse, sirloin or eye fillets, the stand-out among Australians will have to be the ribeye steak. This is not only one of the favourites in Australia but all around the world. The ribeye steak come from the centre portion of the rib and has lots of marbling and fat, making it easy to grill and remain tender, juicy and delicious. Truly an Aussie classic.

Beef Jerky

Beef jerky wasn't first made in Australia but has definitely been popularised in the country and is something most Australians know and love. Many iterations of beef jerky have made their way around the world and one of the most popular types is Australian beef biltong. Biltong has a distinct flavour profile due to its use of spices influenced by south africa but this combined with quality Australian beef results in some amazing products available on the market.

Minced Beef Burgers

Everyone loves a good burger and for Australians, this is no exception. Since quality beef is available all around the country this means that solid beef burgers are available everywhere from your local burger joints to fish and chip stores. This quality of produce means that burgers can be taken to the next level in terms of quality flavour and dynamics making them a very popular option in Australian cuisine.

Lamb and Australian Patriotism

As you've probably seen in the classic advertisements featuring Sam Kekovich in front of a barbie, lamb holds a special place in the hearts of Australians and is a symbol of our national identity.



There are many popular dishes that are incorporated that make this meat synonymous with Australians around the country. While it may not overtake beef as the favourite, this food definitely deserves a mention as one of the most celebrated foods in Australian culture.

Roast Lamb

Roast lamb likely evokes a sense of nostalgia with most Australian families enjoying this dish over the weekend during the beloved Sunday roasts. There is nothing quite like the soft and slow-roasted fall-of-the-bone texture that this dish provides and it's very hard to replicate. It really is one of the most common lamb dishes making it quite high on the list of most popular meats.

If you want to try out cooking roast lamb at home the key is to first crisp the outer layer then let it cook over the span of a few hours so the meat can soften and tenderise. It can also be cooked over a smaller timeframe but if you want maximum tenderness then ensure that you let it roast over a long period.

Lamb Cutlets

Lamb cutlets are another cut of meat that isn't to be missed when having a barbeque with friends or family. These delicious morsels of meat come from the ribs of lamb and are not only the most expensive but the most flavourful cuts of lamb. If you're having a special occasion these are well worth the investment and with so many Australians enjoying this delicacy, it would be rude to miss out.

Seafood and coastal specialties

The expansive coastline and thriving marine ecosystems of Australia make seafood an integral part of the culinary landscape. While seafood might not be everyone's cup of tea, culinary enthusiasts all agree that the country sports the most delicious array of fresh seafood to rival almost any other country in the world.

Barramundi

Barramundi is an iconic fish that can be found in Australian rivers, coastlines and estuaries. It has a distinct flavour profile that is somewhat sweet and mild, similar to fish like snapper and bass. While it can be found in some other parts of the world it is especially enjoyed by the Australian people and is a celebrated seafood all over the country.

Summary