That's Molly scores close win in Wingham Cup | Photos

By Greg Prichard
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
TAREE trainer Glen Milligan is mining gold at Taree at the moment and grabbed another double at his home track on Tuesday - including the feature race, the $30,000 Wingham Services Club Wingham Cup, with his terrific mare That's Molly.

