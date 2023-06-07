TAREE trainer Glen Milligan is mining gold at Taree at the moment and grabbed another double at his home track on Tuesday - including the feature race, the $30,000 Wingham Services Club Wingham Cup, with his terrific mare That's Molly.
The stable's apprentice jockey Zac Wadick, who is rising quickly under Milligan's tutelage, rode both winners, the other being Tayla's One in the Upbound Country Boosted Maiden Plate.
Milligan has trained six winners spread over four meetings at Taree since early April, including two doubles.
That's Molly has provided three of those wins, the latest coming by the barest of margins after a desperate battle with the Brett Dodson-trained Kapsali over the last 100 metres of the 1614-metre cup. Her four career wins have all been at Taree.
"It was close, but I thought she'd won," Milligan said. "You've got to give a little bit to the outside horse at Taree, just on the angle.
"I expected her to run well. She'd been in good form and when mares are running well you keep running them.
"I'll see how she fares over the next few days now. She'll tell us if she wants a break or not. She's not a big eater and there's nothing of her, so I space her runs. If she does well I might look at the South Grafton Cup on July 9."
Four-year-old That's Molly was the $4.60 second favourite behind Kapsali ($4.40). Tayla's One, another four-year-old mare, started as an $18 chance when Wadick sent her through a gap along the fence soon after straightening to win the 1007-metre maiden.
Milligan's long-time friend, Josh Kime, is a part-owner of both horses along with Milligan family members.
"We all went out to dinner after the races," Milligan said. "My staff came along - they look after me, I look after them. Josh shouted. He did well on the punt on the day. He part-owns several horses with me and this was his first winning double as an owner.
"I bought Tayla's One as an unbroken three-year-old, paid $1250 for her. Josh's partner, Tayla, has got a share in her as well and that's how she got the name.
"She's been a bit of a late bloomer, only had the four runs, and now she's broken through. She won well and I was impressed with the way she hit the line. Great ride by Zac, very patient.
"I'll probably find a race over a bit further for her now, maybe 1200. She was first-up on Tuesday and that distance should suit her next time around."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.