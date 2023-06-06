Retinol remedy: What are retinol treatments used for?

If you're not using retinol treatments already, you really should be! Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



If you have ageing skin, you may have already heard of retinol skincare treatments! As such, you will already know that retinol is the super skincare ingredient that is taking the beauty and cosmetics world by storm.



Fine lines and wrinkles? Try retinol to smooth and hydrate your complexion. Is your face looking dull, lifeless and drab? Retinol can help boost your dermal clarity and glow.



Hyperpigmentation of the skin? Yes, retinol yet again can come to the rescue to assist with easing, soothing and reducing skin discolouration. It goes without saying - regardless of your complexion concern - if you're not using retinol treatments already, you really should be!

Never fear, however! If you hadn't yet heard of, or indeed have never used retinol treatments, there's no need to panic (yet!). To be fair, it is never too late to upgrade your skincare routine to incorporate products that are potent in the super ingredient that is retinol.



Despite this, if you want to reap the benefits of retinol treatments, you should be running to your cosmetics counter quick-smart! Indeed, retinol treatments can do wonders for the skin.



To clarify, products containing retinol can help brighten even the dullest and most lacklustre complexions. Retinol treatments can also assist with the reduction of wrinkles and fine lines in more mature skin. Further, retinol treatments can help even the driest and most flaky of complexions to appear more youthful, perfectly plumped and decidedly glowing.



But what are the best retinol treatments you should be using in your skincare routine? Well dear reader, just keep reading to learn more.

Reaping the retinol benefits: The best retinol treatments you should be using, and why!

There are multiple ways retinol can be applied to the face. For instance, retinol can often be found in hydrating moisturising creams specifically tailored to dry, ageing or mature skin.



Alternatively, a retinol serum can be an extremely potent and efficient method of effectively bathing your skin in retinol. In addition to this, you may want to use a facial cleanser or toner that contains the wonder ingredient. For a breakdown of these treatments, just read on:

Retinol moisturising creams

Often applied as the final step in a skincare routine, retinol moisturising creams are, in general, heavy in consistency. This is because they are extremely nutrient-rich, and loaded with essential ingredients to maximise the skin's hydration. One of these hydrating ingredients, is, of course, retinol.



Importantly, retinol moisturising creams are infinitely more hydrating for dry skin than other moisturisers. This is because moisturisers that contain retinol infuse the dermal layers of the skin with intense hydration. Retinol moisturising cream also helps to provide a plumped, brightened, and youthful appearance to more mature complexions.

Retinol serums

A little more light-weight than a heavy, rich-textured hydrating cream, retinol serums are some of the most potent and effective retinol treatments on the market! Often containing vitamin A retinol, these serums pack a punch!



For the best results, it is recommended that you apply your retinol serums beneath your moisturising cream. That is to say, as the second last step in your make-up routine. This will help your skin better absorb the nutrients you apply after this, in your final moisturising layer.

Retinol cleansers and toners

Retinol treatments can also come in the form of facial cleansers and toners. Using these types of products in addition to retinol serums and moisturisers will provide balance and a holistic approach to your skincare routine. They will also provide your skin with a base layer of nutrients while cleansing, which can be optimised when applying your retinol serum and moisturiser treatments later.

Proceed with caution: The Retinol facts you need to know before use!

Admittedly, incorporating retinol treatments into your skincare routine is less simple than it may initially seem. To be frank, using retinol takes time, practice and care. This is especially true when starting to use retinol for the first time. Retinol can increase skin sensitivity, so it is a good idea to start incorporating it into your routine slowly.



That is to say, try using it only every other day, or perhaps even just at night. Once your skin has become used to being treated with retinol, you can start applying it more frequently.

Further, and perhaps most importantly: it is essential to make sure you are using sunscreen daily when incorporating retinol into your skincare routine. Take note: you must apply SPF to your face if you use retinol! This is because retinol treatments can cause the skin to become more sensitive to sunlight and harmful UV rays.

