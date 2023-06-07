Call for Wingham Police Station to be manned 24/7

The BOCSAR (Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research) Crime Mapping Tool reveals that crime rates in Wingham have remained stable for the past two and five years, and even back to 2018 when the first campaign for a full time officer at Wingham began. The only rise in statistics for the past eight years for Wingham was for "Against justice procedures" (which includes breach AVO, escape custody, breach bail conditions, fail to appear, resist/hinder officer) which are up eight per cent per year.