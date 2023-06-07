Call for Wingham Police Station to be manned 24/7

In 2015, the Wingham community tried to have the Manning Great Lakes Police District man the Wingham police station permanently manned around the clock.
Eight years on the issue has raised its head again, with Shell Bird, the person who initiated the push back in 2015, campaigning again in hopes of receiving a different result this time.
The issue was brought up again through community chatter about a perceived increase in crime in Wingham.
"The increase in crime of late, it's just getting beyond a joke," Shell said.
"There have been lots of windows smashed recently [in the CBD]. One of the servo's has been broken into twice in a matter of a month."
However, Superintendent Chris Schilt, District Commander of Manning Great Lakes Police District (the District), said it is not unusual to have a spike in crime in one area.
"That may be as a result of a certain offender comes out of jail, and all of a sudden you get torn up with break and enters and it takes a little while to put a lid on it until they're arrested. You will often get those type of spikes and Wingham probably isn't immune to that.
"There was one of those spikes in those two days, where we had an armed robbery at the service station and those break and enters pretty much the next day. And they were by different people. Police arrested offenders for all of these matters within 24 hours" Superintendent Schilt said.
The BOCSAR (Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research) Crime Mapping Tool reveals that crime rates in Wingham have remained stable for the past two and five years, and even back to 2018 when the first campaign for a full time officer at Wingham began. The only rise in statistics for the past eight years for Wingham was for "Against justice procedures" (which includes breach AVO, escape custody, breach bail conditions, fail to appear, resist/hinder officer) which are up eight per cent per year.
There have been the odd rise in different offences in particular years, with 2018 and 2019 appearing to be the worst years for differing offences.
Superintendent Schilt said that crime in the Wingham area represents six to eight percent of the District's figures.
However, the BOCSAR statistics are annual statistics to December 2022, and do not show rates for any time in 2023 up to now.
Superintendent Schilt explains that to cover the police station around the clock with one officer takes a significant amount of resources. It would mean employing an extra six staff, to account for annual leave, training, sick leave, core duties and the like.
He is at pains to say that police want the best for all communities in the District and that police are in Wingham "all the time", though they may not be visible.
"We can have somebody sitting in a police station all the time, but that's not going to achieve what the community wants," he said.
"Our ability to service the community of Wingham is not enhanced by having an officer sit inside the police station waiting for calls.
"It's just not about us responding to jobs because we're out there proactively patrolling.
"I can say with confidence that every day there have been police officers driving around, 100 per cent, because a highway patrol is regularly tasked out there, our general duties police are out there patrolling when they're not responding to a job. They will go based on where the intelligence says that we should be. Our detectives go out there regularly.
"If an urgent job happens, we're out there very quickly.
"The important thing for the community to realise is the township of Wingham is serviced 24/7," Superintendent Shilt said.
He also stresses that the police station is not closed, and can be used any time there is a "big crime spree" happening.
Shell Bird argues that criminals know they've got at least half an hour to "get out of the place before the police come, if they come when they're called".
"I think if we had that presence in Wingham at the time, then a lot of the crime would either be prevented or solved. Particularly the youth on the street - round them up and get the parents to come and pick them up."
Shell acknowledges that the police station will not be manned around the clock unless the statistics show a need for that to happen - a lesson learned from the campaign eight years ago.
She urges everyone to report any incident, no matter how minor.
"If there's anything suspicious, just ring the 131 444 number and get an event number because you will get an event number by reporting that and that will lift our stats up."
Shell is organising a meeting with Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson in hopes of garnering support for the cause.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
