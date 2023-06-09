CHRISTINE George admits she'd been 'playing pretty ordinarily' leading into the open round of the Taree women's golf championship.
"I was coming out of a bad patch,'' she explained.
However, George turned this around in the opening round of the title when she carded an 85 to enjoy a six shot buffer.
"I extended it after the second round,'' she said. "That was better than my first round.''
George consolidated the lead in the third and final round to claim her first championship since 2020 and she thinks her fourth overall. She is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar Award winner for this week, earning a $50 voucher at Iguana.
George said her swing was causing her problems earlier in the year.
"I even went for a lesson. It wasn't that I was doing one thing wrong, it was the culmination of a few things,'' she said.
However, she tried to get on the course more regularly going into the championship and eventually she ironed out the problem areas.
"I'm on leave from work so last week I played five days,'' she said.
"The week before it was four days.
"That's one thing that helped me - before the second round I played in the NSW Mid Amateur at Byron Bay and Ocean Shores. When I came back to my home course I played better.''
RELATED: Walz equals club record
George admits her form up north wasn't great.
"Everyone struggled, even the scratch markers... the greens were so fast, they were ridiculous,'' she said.
"But I'm trying to play different courses, because I think it makes you a better golfer. You learn to play different shots.''
Her handicap currently sits at 10.8. It's been as low as five and George is now determined to get near that mark again.
"It's a case of being more consistent and making the effort to go and practise,'' she said.
"Matt Walz (the Taree men's champion) practises of an afternoon. I have to feed cows.
"Before championships I get up and have to feed cattle.''
Before championships I get up and have to feed cattle- Work comes first for Christine George
George has a busy schedule of events coming up. She'll play in the Fern Bay Cup in Newcastle at the end of this month and will also hit off in the Seaside Classic at Port Macquarie in July. That's aside from championships at Taree.
George has played a number of sports over the years, but says at 56, golf is the only one she concentrates on now.
"I have to work around my injuries - I have a thousand of them, so I just have to adapt,'' she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.