Christine George wins fourth Taree women's golf championship

By Mick McDonald
June 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Christine George claimed her fourth Taree women's golf club championship and her first since 2020.
CHRISTINE George admits she'd been 'playing pretty ordinarily' leading into the open round of the Taree women's golf championship.

